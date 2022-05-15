Reds rookie Greene pulled with no-hitter in 8th vs Pirates

ALAN SAUNDERS
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene has been pulled from the game with a no-hitter in progress with one out in the eighth inning against Pittsburgh.

Greene was taken out after a pair of one-out walks in the eighth boosted his pitch count to 118.

Art Warren relieved Greene with Sunday's game scoreless against the Pirates at PNC Park.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

