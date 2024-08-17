Reds put All-Star right-hander Hunter Greene on the injured list with elbow soreness

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds pitching staff took a hit on Saturday when All-Star starter Hunter Greene went on the 15-day injured list with elbow soreness.

The right-hander is 9-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 162 strikeouts.

He pitched seven innings of one-run ball against the Cardinals on Tuesday in a 4-1 Reds win. His placement on the injured list is retroactive to Wednesday.

“We put him on the IL for precautionary reasons,” Cincinnati general manager Nick Krall said. “It's elbow soreness. We're going to be getting an MRI the next couple of days, and we're just going try to figure that out.”

Greene had Tommy John surgery in 2019.

“He's been tremendous this year, and when I talked to him it was a tough thing to have that conversation with him but he understood, as well," Krall said. "We knew he was going to miss at least one start, so this was the best way we could do this.”

The Reds are still determining who will take Greene’s scheduled start on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

The Associated Press