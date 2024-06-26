Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo goes on 15-day injured list with blister on a finger of his pitching hand

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed left-handed starting pitcher Nick Lodolo on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with a blister on a finger of his pitching hand.

The move is retroactive to June 24.

“It’s definitely the right decision,” Reds manager David Bell said. “I think he can come back and pitch and that's the plan. Maybe we could have avoided the IL and he would have pitched the 13th day or 14th day. It makes me more confident he's going to be ready.”

Lodolo pitched with the blister against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He tied a season high with four runs allowed, three earned. Lodolo had three strikeouts and a season-high four walks in 4 2/3 innings of Boston's 7-4 victory.

“It really affected him mostly on the curveball,” Bell said following Sunday's game. “He was still able to throw some good ones. Without his best pitches, that was a pretty good effort right there."

Lodolo is 8-3 with a 2.96 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 70 innings. The Reds have won nine of his 12 starts.

In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled right-hander Yosver Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville.

This is Lodolo's third stint on the IL this season. He began the year on the IL with a left calf issue before making his season debut on April 13. He was placed on the IL again on May 15 with a left groin strain. Lodolo made seven starts for Cincinnati in 2023 before he was sidelined by a stress reaction in his left tibia.

Jeff Wallner, The Associated Press