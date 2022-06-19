  • Oops!
Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft told to remove wedding ring under glove as MLB begins enforcing rule

Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer
·2 min read
Cincinnati Reds rookie Graham Ashcraft wore a look of disbelief when first-base umpire John Tumpane told him to remove his wedding ring during his foreign substance inspection in the first inning of Saturday’s start against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ashcraft was sporting a black silicone ring on his left hand, his glove hand.

“He goes, ‘you have to take your ring off,’ ” said Ashcraft, who had his ring back on his left hand in his postgame press conference. “I was like, ‘no, why do I have to take my ring off? I shouldn’t have to.’ Apparently, it’s some new rule they came up with yesterday.”

It’s not a new rule, but it is something that umpires are now enforcing. According to rule 6.02(c)(7) in the MLB rulebook, “may not attach anything to either hand, any finger or either wrist.” Umpires determine if it should be considered a foreign substance, “but in no case may the pitcher be allowed to pitch with such attachment to his hand, finger or wrist.”

When Ashcraft returned to the dugout, he chatted with manager David Bell, who remembered receiving a memo that the rule would be enforced this week. Ashcraft moved his silicone wedding ring to his necklace chain for the remainder of his start.

“I actually did get a memo about it,” Bell said. “I knew I had. I hadn't read it super close, so as soon as Graham came off the field, we went and double-checked and there is a rule. They just reminded us recently. I don't know if it was a new one or a reminder.”

Ashcraft checked with home-plate umpire Junior Valentine about the rule before he returned to the mound for the second inning. Valentine confirmed it was something umpires began enforcing Friday.

“Stick can stick to everything,” Ashcraft said.

The 24-year-old Ashcraft permitted eight hits and a season-high six runs in the Reds’ 7-3 loss to the Brewers at Great American Ball Park.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds' Graham Ashcraft removes wedding ring, MLB begins enforcing rule

