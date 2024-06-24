Reds take on the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (37-40, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (36-41, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (3-5, 3.74 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Carson Spiers (0-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -112, Pirates -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 36-41 record overall and a 19-21 record at home. The Reds have an 18-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Pittsburgh has a 37-40 record overall and an 18-20 record in road games. The Pirates have an 18-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .235 for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 14-for-38 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 43 RBI for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press