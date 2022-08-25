Reds OF Aristides Aquino hits 99 mph in wild throw from warning track to home plate

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino entered MLB with a historic torrent of home runs, but his calling card these days can be located in his throwing arm.

During the Reds' game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Aquino unleashed one of the most impressive throws in MLB this year on what should have been an RBI double for Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto.

With Rhys Hoskins at first base, Realmuto hit a long fly ball to the right field ball. With a few more feet, it would have been a two-run homer, but it hit the wall just above a leaping Aquino. The Dominican outfielder quickly recovered and chased down the ball, then unleashed a frozen rope one-hopper to nail Hoskins at home.

The play saved a run and ended the inning for the Reds, who were down 7-4 at the time.

A 99 MPH cannon. 🔥



Run on Aquino and you will get punished. 💀 pic.twitter.com/9eQLZn9bG8 — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2022

Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Aquino's throw came in at 99.0 mph, making it the Reds' fourth-fastest outfield assist since MLB started measuring such things with Statcast in 2015. The top three throws also belong to Aquino, and all three also came this year.

The throw gives Aquino 10 outfield assists on the year, tying him with Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres and Hunter Renfroe of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Those assists have been the highlights in what has been a difficult year for Aquino, who is currently hitting .178/.221/.295 with four homers in 154 plate appearances. At least he's able to provide some defensive value.