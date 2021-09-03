  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Reds legend Johnny Bench won't attend Hall of Fame induction after testing positive for COVID-19

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cincinnati Reds legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench won't be on hand to welcome Derek Jeter into the Hall. Bench will miss the festivities after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bench, 73, revealed the news Friday, saying a doctor told Bench he would be in the hospital if he wasn't vaccinated.

Fellow Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson responded to Bench, saying he would be missed at the event.

Bench played 17 seasons in the majors, all with the Reds. He made 14 All-Star teams, won 10 Gold Gloves, won 2 MVP awards and 2 World Series titles with the team. Bench cruised into the Hall of Fame in 1989 on the first ballot, receiving 96.4 percent of the vote. 

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker among players getting inducted to Hall of Fame

Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker are set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday. The ceremony will take place at 1:30 ET on Sept. 8. It will air on MLB Network.

[It’s winning season: Create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Football league today]

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench.
Johnny Bench will miss the Hall of Fame induction due to COVID-19. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories