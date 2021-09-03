Reds legend Johnny Bench won't attend Hall of Fame induction after testing positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Reds legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench won't be on hand to welcome Derek Jeter into the Hall. Bench will miss the festivities after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bench, 73, revealed the news Friday, saying a doctor told Bench he would be in the hospital if he wasn't vaccinated.

It is with great regret that I will not be able to attend this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction after testing positive for COVID. Fortunately, I have been vaccinated, otherwise doctor said I would be hospitalized. — Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) September 3, 2021

Fellow Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson responded to Bench, saying he would be missed at the event.

My man, I’m gonna miss ya #5. A special friend since ‘71 All Star game in Det. It’s Always a pleasure to be with you and to have enjoyed playing with you in the same era.Stay healthy and safe, I’ll miss seeing you. — Reggie Jackson (@mroctober) September 3, 2021

Bench played 17 seasons in the majors, all with the Reds. He made 14 All-Star teams, won 10 Gold Gloves, won 2 MVP awards and 2 World Series titles with the team. Bench cruised into the Hall of Fame in 1989 on the first ballot, receiving 96.4 percent of the vote.

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker among players getting inducted to Hall of Fame

Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker are set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday. The ceremony will take place at 1:30 ET on Sept. 8. It will air on MLB Network.

[It’s winning season: Create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Football league today]

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.