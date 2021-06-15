Reds cool off Brewers 10-2 to earn 4th straight victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Vladimir Gutiérrez and three relievers combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to help the Cincinnati Reds trounce the Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino each hit a two-run homer for the Reds. Votto went 2 for 4, scored twice and drove in three runs.

Gutiérrez (3-1) gave up two runs to win his third straight start in his fourth career appearance. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out six and allowed four hits and two walks.

Heath Hembree, Amir Garrett and Art Warren teamed up for three innings of perfect relief. The Brewers had one baserunner and no hits after the second inning.

It marked the second time in less than a week that Gutiérrez beat Milwaukee. He allowed two runs over seven innings in a 7-3 victory Wednesday.

The Brewers are 0-2 against Gutiérrez and 9-0 against everyone else over their last 11 games. The latest loss snapped Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak.

Jonathan India went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the Reds.

Daniel Vogelbach homered for the Brewers.

Milwaukee remained tied for first place in the NL Central with the Chicago Cubs, who lost 5-2 to the New York Mets.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer (1-3) allowed four runs and five hits in five innings. He struck out three, walked four and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Lauer labored through a first inning in which he gave up a hit and two walks but only one run. India hit a leadoff single and scored when Votto grounded to first with the bases loaded.

After Vogelbach’s homer tied the game in the bottom half, the Reds pulled ahead for good with three runs in a second inning that featured an RBI double from India and a run-scoring single from Jesse Winker.

Votto homered off reliever Eric Yardley in the seventh. Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run single and Aquino delivered his two-run shot off Koby Milner in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Manager David Bell said INF Mike Moustakas is scheduled to play for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday and Wednesday at Omaha in hopes of returning for Cincinnati’s weekend series at San Diego. Moustakas hasn’t played since May 18 due to a right heel bruise.

Brewers: 2B Kolten Wong took batting practice on the field as he works his way back from a left oblique strain that landed him on the injured list June 4.

STRICKLAND ACTIVATED

Hunter Strickland made his Brewers debut and pitched a scoreless eighth inning. The Brewers activated Strickland earlier in the day and optioned reliever Patrick Weigel to Triple-A Nashville.

Milwaukee acquired Strickland on Saturday from the Los Angeles Angels, who had designated him for assignment. Strickland posted a 9.95 ERA in nine games for the Angels after posting a 1.69 ERA in 13 appearances with Tampa Bay earlier this season.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Castillo (2-9, 6.47 ERA) starts for the Reds against LHP Brett Anderson (2-4, 4.99) when the teams continue their three-game series Tuesday.

Steve Megargee, The Associated Press