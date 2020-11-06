Redrow to start offering home offices in new builds

Redrow has seen robust demand for new homes since July 2020 (redrow press image)





Redrow will start offering home office options in some of its new-builds for the first time, following “resolute” buyer demand for more space to live and work in since the lockdown started.





The FTSE 250 firm’s chairman John Tutte told the Evening Standard that customers would be given options, such as built in desks and cupboards so people “can work more comfortably from home”.





Numerous people have had to work from home since the first Covid-19 lockdown started in March, and Tutte said Redrow has seen strong trading since the financial year started in July.





He said: “There has been resolute demand for homes with more space to live and work as customers reflect on their lockdown experiences.”





The housebuilder’s order book currently stands at around £1.5 billion, up 10% on a year earlier.





The average selling price of private reservations in the 18 weeks to October increased 2% to £396,000.





The builder was hit when the housing market in March was effectively shut down at the start of the lockdown as people were urged to avoid moving, viewings stopped and a number of construction sites temporarily closed.





But restrictions were eased in May and Chancellor Rishi Sunak introduced a stamp duty holiday in July, giving the market a boost.





The housing sector is allowed to operate throughout the latest lockdown which ends on December 2.





Redrow, which in June announced plans to trim operations in London and focus outside the capital, has now exited three of the six sites in London it does not plan to work on.

Read more

Joanna Bourke: Derwent London is right to think WFH won’t last forever