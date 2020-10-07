Redmi to launch two new audio products in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Redmi is all set to host a Redmi Beat Drop event in India today at 12.30 pm, where it will launch two new products under the audio category. An Amazon teaser has confirmed that the audio products will be available for purchase today itself at 12.30 pm. In the event invite, Redmi hinted that it may launch TWS earbud and a neckband style earphones today. It is expected that the earbuds will succeed the first-generation Redmi Earbuds S that launched recently at a price of Rs 1,799.

Redmi Beat Drop event: How to watch it live

The event will start at 12.30 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page or tap on the webcast link embedded below to watch the event live.

Only 2 hours to go for 2ï¸£wice the fun to begin Are you all geared up for #RedmiBeatDrop Watch it here: https://t.co/MoAFB5NyfF pic.twitter.com/S0aMVIU07W " Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 7, 2020

Redmi earbuds expected specifications and features

Going by the company tweets, Redmi will launch its first neckband style earphones in India today. A company tweet also confirmed that both TWS earbuds and the neckband will be splash-proof.

A little splash never hurt anybody Get ready to forget the spills while you chill with #RedmiBeatDrop Get notified: https://t.co/J5SskvDfXz pic.twitter.com/TPmMN2rVXY " Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 4, 2020

In addition to this, both products might come with noise cancellation. The TWS earbuds are likely to carry forward the 12-hour battery life from its previous generation.

Time to tune into the music tune out the noise Can you guess what's cancelling all the noise Tell us in the comments below with #RedmiBeatDrop Get notified: https://t.co/J5SskvDfXz pic.twitter.com/9Yznhb2zY3 " Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 3, 2020

The neckband style earphones will compete with the likes of OnePlus Z Wireless earbuds, Oppo Enco M31 and more.

To recall, Xiaomi recently launched Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart Speakers in India.

