Redmi band with heart rate monitor and 14-day battery life launched in India at Rs 1,599

tech2 News Staff

Redmi has launched its first device in the fitness band segment in India today.

Redmi has launched the Redmi band in the country at Rs 1,599. The highlight of the Redmi Band is its purported 14-day battery life.

It will go on sale on 9 September at 1 pm on Amazon, Mi.com and retail Outlets.

Redmi Band specifications and features

The Redmi Band features a 1.08-inch LCD colour touch screen. It is water resistant up to 5 ATM.  

The band comes with a 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, calories and step counter. It also comes with an activity tracker that has five sports mode. You can also control music, attend/rejects calls and get app notifications via the band. 

In terms of battery, the company promises that the 130 mAh battery will offer up to 14-day battery life. According to the company, it is chargeable directly from a USB port in just two hours. For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE.

The Redmi band will be available in green, blue, black and orange colour options.

