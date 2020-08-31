Redmi 9 Sale Today at 12PM Via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specs, Offers and More

The newly launched Redmi 9 will be available in India today via its first flash sale. The Redmi 9 was launched last week and will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Xiaomi India's website. The Indian variant of the phone is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that the company launched in Malaysia in June with key features including a large battery, a dew-drop display notch as well as dual rear cameras.

The base variant of the Redmi 9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and has been priced at Rs 8,999 while the higher-end 4GB + 128GB model costs 9,999. Customers can get no-cost EMI options on select cards as well as various discounts including 5-percent instant discount (up to Rs 1500) on Kotak Bank Credit Card, HSBC Credit Card, ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI transactions as well as HSBC Cashback card. Customers can also get a 5-percent flat cashback using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members and flat 3-percent cashback for non-Prime members.

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi 9 sports a 6.53-inch display on a waterdrop style notch and an HD+ 720 x 1660 pixel resolution. The phone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 on top and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, basked by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Interestingly, the Redmi 9 is the company's first smartphone to run on MIUI 12 right out of the box. In the camera department, the Redmi 9's dual-camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. For connectivity, the phone has support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB for charging and data transfer. The Redmi 9 also packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well which comes with a 2D Face Unlock feature. The smartphone will be available for in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour options.