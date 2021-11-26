Redishred, Reitmans Make up Scant List of Stocks at 52-Week Highs
Redishred Capital Corp.(V.KUT) hit a new 52-week high of 95 cents on Friday. No news stories available today.
Reitmans (Canada) Limited (V.RET.A) hit a new 52-week high of $1.35 on Friday. No news stories available today.
Read:
Innovations in Plant-Based Protein Products Supplying the Food Industry’s Strongest Trends
Dogecoin Set to Deliver Long Term, as Major Businesses Make Moves to Accept it as Payment
Crypto Miners Making Gains on Rising Waves for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and More
Hedge-Like Properties of Bitcoin and Other Digital Currencies are Driving Crypto Mining Stocks Up
Shortages of Covid-19 Tests Creates Accelerated Demand for New Diagnostic Technology