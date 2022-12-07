I Rediscovered This Beloved Argan Oil Hair Treatment, and My Locks Have Never Been Shinier

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

As winter weather has set in over the last few weeks, I’ve noticed my hair has been feeling dry and looking dull. Just as I was searching for a way to breathe some life back into my locks, Amazon kindly sent me its new Premium Beauty Advent Calendar, which includes travel-sized versions of luxury skincare, makeup, and haircare products. Of course, I couldn’t wait to open all 12 slots, and I was pleasantly surprised to find a mini bottle of Morrocanoil’s popular Hair Treatment.

If we’re being honest, I hadn’t used Moroccanoil products since middle school, but I figured it was worth a shot. The next time I washed my hair, I applied a small amount of the oil throughout my damp strands, brushed my hair, and let it air dry as usual. Right off the bat, I was in love with the treatment’s dreamy scent (so much so that I could not stop burying my nose in my hair), which includes notes of amber, musk, and florals. And once my hair dried, I was left with silky smooth, ridiculously shiny, and flyaway-free locks.

So, what’s in this hair treatment that makes it so effective? For starters, it’s formulated with argan oil, which is full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that hydrate and soften hair, while preventing breakage and increasing shine. The treatment also includes linseed (AKA flaxseed) extract, which has fatty acids to strengthen hair and anti-inflammatories to soothe the scalp.

Given these incredible benefits, it makes sense that nearly 55,000 Amazon shoppers have given the treatment oil a five-star rating. One shopper said it’s the “only oil that works for [their] hair” since it “helps prevent frizz” without looking oily. A second reviewer said this oil “ended [their] lifelong search for the perfect hair stuff” because it “makes your hair silky” and “smells great.” And a third shopper confirmed the bottle “lasts a long time” since you only need “a tiny bit on the palms of your hands to apply to your hair.”

Once you fall in love with the Morrocanoil Hair Treatment like I did, you can check out the brand’s entire storefront as part of Amazon’s Premium Beauty section. And especially with the holidays coming up, now is the perfect time to treat yourself and your loved ones to the gift of great hair.

