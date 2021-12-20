Redefining Medical Aesthetic Treatment with Avenue + Co

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / When it comes to beauty treatments, most people equate them to being expensive, as they usually come off as a luxury. But as science and technology advance, a new breed of treatments and clinics are redefining the current status of beauty treatments, making them more readily accessible for everyone. One of them is Avenue + Co Medical Aesthetics.

Avenue + Co Medical Aesthetics recently opened its third outlet in JEM mall in Jurong East, Singapore to individuals seeking affordable beauty treatments. The clinic offers a wide range of medical aesthetic treatments and medical beauty services. Every visit to the clinic can provide a pleasant and relaxing experience while helping patients achieve their beauty goals.

Among all the current medical aesthetic treatments offered by Avenue + Co, two services deserve the spotlight: Hydrafacial procedure and Thermage FLX. Hydrafacial is an FDA-approved medical facial that is perfect for all types of skin. It cleanses, detoxifies, exfoliates, extracts, and hydrates the skin, all in a single treatment. In addition, since it does not involve manual extraction, it is gentler on the skin compared to most regular facials.

On the other hand, Thermage FLX is the latest generation of the popular non-invasive FDA-approved Thermage radiofrequency device. It helps with skin tightening, targeting wrinkles and saggy skin. Compared to the previous generations of Thermage machines, patients can expect faster and comfortable treatments.

Avenue + Co currently has three branches - Marine Parade, Suntec City, and JEM outlet - all headed by reputable doctors specializing in dermatology.

The Marine Parade branch is headed by Dr. W.s Teo, an accredited family physician with certification from the Medical Council's Aesthetics Dermatology Education Group to perform various aesthetic procedures. The Suntec City clinic is led by Dr. Lennard Chan, who has 25 years of dermatological experience, including general plastic surgery and non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Lastly, the JEM outlet is headed by Dr. Bernard Tan Wen Sheng, who has eight years of experience in numerous surgical rotations, including Facial Plastic surgery, Head and Neck Surgery, Oculoplastic surgery, Paediatric surgery, and general surgery.

With these doctors leading the branches of Avenue + Co, patients will have peace of mind that their treatments are handled by specialists in the field. Avenue + Co's core values center on delivering natural results and utilizing evidence-based treatments to draw out the X-factor in their patients. The clinic focuses on giving its clients confidence back through their affordable medical aesthetic treatments.

Avenue + Co Medical Aesthetics is a newly established medical aesthetic clinic conveniently located in Suntec City Mall, Marine Parade and JEM, hoping to reach out to the modern working professionals in the area. We offer a wide range of medical aesthetic treatments, dedicated to helping our clients achieve their beauty goals and be at their best. Avenue + Co strives to make each client's visit and experience a pleasant and relaxing one.

