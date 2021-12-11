Redecorate Your Home With Dior's Festive Tableware and Christmas Ornaments

If you haven't already decorated your home for Christmas or you're looking for more festive items to add to your space, Dior Maison has released a collection of tableware, ornaments and more for your to shop from.

Dressed in golden hues, the dinner and dessert plates are adorned with graphics by artist Pietro Ruffo, which he initially created for Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior 2022 Cruise collection. Elsewhere, the lucky star and enchanted flora motifs are found on the candles, pillows and select plates. Round off the line are the luxe Christmas ornaments and notebooks, which also come with shades of white and gold.

Priced from $80 to $1,200 USD, Dior Maison's "Mythological Star" collection is now available online.