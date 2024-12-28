Reddy's first Test ton gives India hope in Australia

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, fourth Test, day three, Melbourne

Australia 474: Smith 140, Labuschagne 72, Konstas 60, Khawaja 57; Bumrah 4-99, Jadeja 4-78

India 358-9: Reddy 105*, Sundar 50; Boland 3-57, Cummins 3-86

India trail by 116 runs

Scorecard

Nitish Kumar Reddy hit a superb first Test century to keep India in the fourth Test - but Australia remain in a strong position at the end of day three in Melbourne.

Playing in his fourth Test and with his father among the India fans in the stands, 21-year-old Reddy made an unbeaten 105 to drag his side from 191-6 to 358-9 at the close.

He put on 127 in 47.1 overs for the eighth wicket with Washington Sundar to frustrate Australia after the early dismissals of Rishabh Pant for 28 and Ravindra Jadeja for 17.

Sundar fell for 50 with Reddy unbeaten on 97 and when Jasprit Bumrah went for a three-ball duck, the batting all-rounder was at risk of being stranded as last man Mohammed Siraj emerged.

But Siraj survived the rest of Cummins' over and Reddy, batting at number eight, reached three figures by elegantly driving his 10th four.

Bad light and rain arrived soon after with India still 116 runs behind - but Reddy's knock means the tourists have hope of earning at least a draw over the final two days, with the series tied at 1-1.

Superb Reddy shows the way

Reddy hit 10 fours and a six in his unbeaten 105 [Getty Images]

Reddy came into this series as a relative unknown, with three T20s his only previous international matches.

He won the emerging player award in this year's Indian Premier League but had only scored one first-class century.

However the 21-year-old showed the skill and temperament of a player far beyond his years or record.

He came in after Pant was caught at deep third man attempting to audaciously scoop Boland over his shoulder to fine leg and produced a far more measured innings.

Reddy put pressure onto Australia's bowlers with classy off-drives off the front and back foot and when easing Nathan Lyon back over his head for his one six.

He moved to 97 without offering a chance but, having seen his trusty partner Sundar fall, he then attempted a hack in an attempt to get to three figures.

The ball narrowly clearly the in-field and Reddy was able to take two - but that left Bumrah exposed to Cummins, who quickly nicked off India's vice-captain to leave Reddy helpless at the non-striker's end.

The youngster nervously looked to the gloomy skies as Cummins completed his over and beat his bat in celebration as Siraj defended the final ball to loud cheers from the India supporters in the crowd.

After reaching his hundred, Reddy dropped to one knee and looked skywards again, with his father now in tears as India flags waved around him.