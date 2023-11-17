Redditors say they're done with Uber Eats over 'ridiculous' fees, price hikes: 'No regrets'

FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, an Uber Eats delivery person rides a bicycle through the Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan. (The Associated Press)

A Reddit user has taken to the platform to post Uber Eats receipts of identical orders from now and two years ago which show significant price increases on the same menu items.

In the post, user okantos explained that they don’t use the delivery service anymore due to the cost. The post includes photos comparing receipts for identical orders from the same restaurant two years apart.

In one receipt from two years ago, a pork banh mi cost $7, while on the more recent order, the same banh mi cost $10.

It was $8 for kimchi fries then, and $12.50 now; $5 for fried chicken steamed bao then, compared to $6.75 now; and $5 for kalbi beef taco then, compared to $6.50 now.

The subtotal of the bill two years ago amounts to $25 while the most recent bill subtotalled $35.75, before accounting for fees, taxes and tips. The totals paid were $36.46 two years ago and $48.70 most recently, a $12.24 increase, or 33.6 per cent.

Commenters agree: 'It's so dumb'

In the comments section, many agreed that they’d stopped using delivery apps because of the prices.

“I've ordered a handful of times for special occasions but the general idea of paying restaurant prices to eat at home never really made sense to me as a regular thing,” user Born_Ruff wrote.

Some added that even with promotional discounts, delivery services are still too expensive.

“Buy one get one free is ridiculous at some places ... they literally just double the price,”user IllZookeepergame1325 shared. “Or make it $30 for BOGO when each item is like $10.99.”

User Barnicus57 disagreed.

“I usually take advantage of the [BOGO] + 40 [per cent off] delivery specials,” they wrote. “I was able to get $100 worth of sushi for about $30.”

Other users said the fees — delivery and service fees — eat away at any discount you might find.

“Even with these discounts the fees ended up making it about the same price,” user Lahwuns wrote. “It's so dumb. I haven't ordered using Uber Eats for years now. I just get takeout if anything.”

Other reasons to ditch Uber Eats, delivery apps

User KetchupCoyote pointed out that restaurants often list more expensive prices in the app, using one example about a sandwich going for $14.50 on delivery apps, but costing only $11.47 in store.

The fees delivery apps charge the restaurant, which are sometimes as high as 30 per cent, are often passed right back to the customer, resulting in a noticeable markup on many menu items.

User Mikaela_Jade1 noted that "restaurants have thin margins as it is, so eventually it gets passed on to the customer," which would explain why the same item is priced differently on Uber Eats and in the restaurant itself.

While the majority of the comments were focused on the fees of delivery apps, as well as the soggy and cold condition the food often arrives in, stnapstnap added that they stopped using those services for a reason that had nothing to do with cost or quality of food.

“I don't like supporting sidewalk cyclists,” they wrote, referring to an increasing trend in many cities of delivery drivers on motorized scooters or e-bikes using pedestrian sidewalks instead of the road or bike lanes to circumvent traffic and more quickly deliver orders.

It's become such an issue that one Toronto councillor proposed commercial riders bear identifiers, like plates, on their vehicles.

Is getting Uber One worth it for food delivery discounts?

Others in the comments discouraged signing up for subscriptions on the app, like Uber Eats' Uber One service, noting that the savings aren’t plentiful.

“You’ll save at most $5 on the order, if even,” wrote PhilMcCraken2001.

Uber One costs $9.99 per month and offers users a 5 per cent discount on some orders as well as the waiving of delivery fees at some restaurants.