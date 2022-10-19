Reddit Users Open 2.5 Million Crypto Wallets After Launch of NFT Marketplace

Reddit users appear to be upvoting non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The social network’s users have opened up over 2.5 million crypto wallets on the platform since it released its NFT marketplace in July.

Reddit claims it has 50 million daily active users and grossed over $350 million in earnings last year, its foray into Web3 may bring more revenue to the social platform.

The social network’s NFT marketplace requires users to set up a Reddit Vault Wallet to purchase and store tokens, which also allows users to manage community points stored on-chain that can be used for various in-app purchases.

Reddit’s rollout of NFTs has been in the works since its initial release of “CryptoSnoos” in June 2021, an NFT collection based on the platform’s logo, Snoo. In July, Reddit opened its NFT marketplace to the public, ahead of its August airdrops to users with high karma across four Snoo-based collections.

As the total number of wallets is roughly 3 million, it’s clear that the interest in owning these PFP NFTs is driving adoption — the vast majority of new users have hopped on board in the past three months.

Across its collections “The Singularity,” “Aww Friends,” “Drip Squad,” and “Meme Team,” the lowest floor price is 0.01 ETH, or about $13.

