Reddit spends ad budget on shortest ever Super Bowl commercial - here’s what it said (Getty Images)

Reddit spent its entire ad budget on the shortest ever Super Bowl commercial.

The social media and news platform's commercial lasted for just five seconds and urged viewers to pause their TVs to read it.

"Wow, this actually worked," the explanation stated.

The price of a 30-second Super Bowl advert this year was $5.5 million, according to varietyk, which would put the cost of Reddit's advert at $915,000.

"If you're reading this, it meant our bet paid off. Big game spots are expensive, so we couldn't buy a full one. But we were inspired and decided to spend our entire marketing budget on five seconds of airtime."

The company then made reference to the WallStreetBets group's short squeeze and encouragement of retail investors to buy GameStop shares.

"One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish just about anything when they come together arounds a common idea," it continued.

"Who knows maybe you'll be the reason finance textbooks have to add a chapter on 'tendies.'

"Maybe you'll help r/SuperbOwl teach the world about the majesty of owls. Maybe you'll even pause this five-second ad.

"Powerful things happen when people rally around something they really care about. And there's a place for it. It's called Reddit."

In 2009 MillerHigh Life was blocked out by Budweiser's exclusive Super Bowl deal and bought up one second increments of advertising time on regional NBC affiliates carrying the game.

