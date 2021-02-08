Reddit’s 5-Second Super Bowl Ad Rallies Users, References GameStop Stock Drama

Reddit surprised keen-eyed viewers of the Super Bowl in major markets with a five-second ad that referenced the company’s involvement in the recent stock market frenzy that enveloped GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

Reddit’s slate, which aired on CBS affiliates in major markets including New York and Los Angeles, had to be paused to be read. The online community forum referenced the upheaval caused over the past week by the stock trading campaign from retail investors rallied through Reddit and other social media forums to prop up stocks targeted for profit-taking by short sellers.

The slate was titled “Wow, This Actually Worked.”

And best Super Bowl commercial goes to @reddit pic.twitter.com/Nqo2INADXr — Erin 😷 👟🗳 Schmidt (@___schmitty___) February 8, 2021

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.