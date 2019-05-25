Redding scores first British Superbike win at Donington

Redding had lined up second on the grid, but was initially only fighting for fifth as his Paul Bird Motorsport teammate Josh Brookes led the way.

But as Brookes started to lose positions, he had a highside coming out of Goddards, leaving Tommy Bridewell and Tarran Mackenzie to fight for the lead.

Redding, however, soon closed the gap and passed both riders to head the last five laps of the race and win by 0.824s over Mackenzie.

Redding joined BSB after five years in MotoGP, his premier-class stint ending with a disastrous season with Aprilia.

But the 26-year-old has enjoyed a competitive start to life in BSB with Ducati, finishing third on his debut and taking two top-five finishes at Oulton Park.

With his win, Redding is now up to third in the championship, 19 points behind leader Mackenzie.

Former World Superbike regular Xavi Fores celebrated his maiden podium in the series in the same race, while ex-MotoGP rider Hector Barbera finishing sixth on his Kawasaki on what was his series debut.

BSB will hold two more races on Sunday, with Redding starting eighth in the former.