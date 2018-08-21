Redding should pick Moto2 over WSBK - Hodgson

Redding joined the premier class in 2014, and switched to the factory Aprilia squad for this season after losing his ride at Pramac Ducati to Jack Miller.

However, after a tough campaign aboard the RS-GP, in which he has scored just 12 points, Redding will be replaced at the Noale marque next year by outgoing Suzuki man Andrea Iannone.

Evaluating moves back to Moto2, as well as riders in WSBK and British Superbikes, Hodgson believes the “level playing field” of Moto2 next year when it switches to Triumph engines would be better for Redding than accepting a “B-ride” offer in WSBK.

“The problem in WSBK is that there are no good rides available,” Hodgson told Motorsport.com when asked about the 2013 Moto2 runner-up's options for 2019.

“There's no point taking a bad ride. WSBK is very competitive and if he gets a B-ride, it means he'd be battling for 12th place every weekend, which is no fun for anybody.

“Whereas Moto2 is such a level playing field, especially next year with the change to Triumph, he wouldn't be at a disadvantage at all. It's what I'd be doing if I were him."

No Brits in MotoGP a possibility soon

Next year, the number of British riders in the top class of grand prix racing is set to drop from three to one, with KTM's Bradley Smith also losing his seat - leaving just Cal Crutchlow as the sole UK rider on the grid.

Hodgson believes the lack of British riders ascending the junior ranks is down to them taking up rides in BSB, and says Britain will be “struggling” for a while with a lack of young riders entering grand prix racing.

“It's tough times for the Brits in the premier class,” he added. “It's not easy, there are not many Brits coming through [the junior classes].

“Cal said to me he's only going to do a couple more seasons, and then he's probably going to retire. So we could end up with no Brits in the premier class.

Story Continues

“If you do well there [in BSB], you can get signed by a WSBK team and earn decent money."

However, Hodgson believes a new wave of talent could yet emerge after a few years' hiatus.

"There's a chance that [BSB race-winners] Jake Dixon and Bradley Ray could be in Moto2 next year," he added. “I know both are trying to get rides in that series.

"We have the British Talent Cup running as well, but they are two years off getting to Moto3, so quite a way off MotoGP, they're all 14 or 15.

“We could have a period where we're struggling, but after that in three years or so we should be okay.”

BT Sport brings you the moments that matter this season with exclusively live action from MotoGP, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup and Boxing. Watch on TV and mobile via our award winning BT Sport App. For more info visit bt.com/sport

Suzi Perry, Colin Edwards, Neil Hodgson, BT Sport Motorsport.com

Suzi Perry, Colin Edwards, Neil Hodgson, BT Sport

Photo by: Uncredited