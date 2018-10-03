Redding firms up British Superbike 2019 switch

The 25-year-old Briton, who will lose his Aprilia ride to Andrea Iannone, will join forces with the Paul Bird Motorsport-run Be Wiser Ducati outfit.

“It’s fantastic to be coming to BSB, it’s a championship I’ve never raced in and learning the circuits is very much part of the challenge which I’m looking forward to,” Redding said.

“This is very exciting for me with a very competitive bike and the most successful team and I’m here to show what I can do.

“We will make the right preparations and I’m delighted the first round will be at Silverstone where I have great memories.

“MotoGP is tough and without the correct packages, it’s hard to win but BSB is at such a high level, I want to prove I’m capable of winning.

“It’s also a new experience and very important that I can race in front of my loyal fans in the UK more regularly.”

Redding has been part of the grand prix racing paddock since 2008, and joined MotoGP in 2014 after finishing runner-up in Moto2.

After stints with Gresini Honda, Marc VDS Honda and Pramac Ducati – the latter two yielding MotoGP podiums – Redding joined Aprilia for 2018, but it was made official by early June that he would not keep his ride beyond the season.

Initially sceptical about a move to British Superbikes, Redding was then pipped to his preferred Moto2 ride by fellow MotoGP outcast Tom Luthi and has now settled for a top ride in the national series.

“Scott and I go back a long way and I’m delighted to continue our relationship in this latest chapter of his career,” said Paul Bird, who ran Redding early in his career in junior categories.

“He’s a quality rider, as is anyone who can win at Grand Prix and we are confident he will be a title fighter in BSB aboard the Be Wiser Ducati next season.”

PBM has won the British Superbikes title as recently as 2017 with Shane Byrne, but the six-time champion was ruled out of action early in 2018 after sustaining multiple fractures in a testing crash.

Story Continues

Bird confirmed Byrne would not be returning to the team next year, which leaves the identity of Redding's teammate unclear – as the team's other regular rider Glenn Irwin has sealed a switch to JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

Shane Byrne Motorsport.com

Shane Byrne