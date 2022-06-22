Redcliff Days plans to make up for lost time

Southeastern Albertans will come together this weekend to celebrate Redcliff, as the town once again hosts Redcliff Days.

“We are super excited to have Redcliff Days back in full force,” municipal manager Phyllis Sorsyth told the News. “Last year, we were really scaled back because of COVID measures. So this year, we’re back and we really hope our residents are looking forward to a great weekend of celebration.”

The annual three-day celebration begins Friday with sidewalk sales happening throughout the town from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning at 6 p.m. attendees can show their skills at a three-on-three basketball tournament, or take in live music at the beer garden from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

On Saturday, attendees can start the day off right with a pancake breakfast at the Royal Canadian Legion Redcliff Branch from 7:30-10 a.m. Followed by Redcliff’s Five-Year Parade, which will make its way along Broadway Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Attendees have a variety of activities they can take part in throughout the day, including the Show Up and Show Off car show at Lion’s Park Redcliff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m; a large vehicle display in the arena parking lot and indoor arena tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m; Redcliff Public Library’s book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m; free tours of Redcliff’s Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m; and free public swimming at Redcliff Aquatic Centre from 12:15-2 p.m.

The excitement continues at Family Fun in Memorial Park, which kicks off at 9 a.m. with another three-on-three basketball tournament. Then at 11 a.m. a full-scale fair begins, with food trucks, clowns, bouncy castles, a dunk-tank, live music, games and more.

To end the day, Disney’s Encanto will be playing at Lion’s Park beginning at dusk, before a fireworks spectacular. And the beer garden will once again run from noon to 2 a.m.

On Sunday, events begin at 11 a.m. with street hockey in the arena parking lot. Then, free public swimming at the Redcliff Aquatic Centre continues from 12:15-2 p.m.

Story continues

Sorsyth says the weekend’s events offer something for everyone.

“It’s a glimpse of what Redcliff is as a community,” she said. “We are a small town but we are very community-oriented. And we’d love to see visitors here.”

KENDALL KING, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News