Redcar Regent Cinema: More than 700 people apply for jobs

The opening of the cinema had been delayed during a lengthy search for a new operator

More than 700 people applied for jobs at a new cinema which had been due to open earlier this year.

The opening of the Regent in Redcar, which replaced its 1920s-built predecessor, had to be delayed because a new operator could not be found.

Its opening was again put back after building work was required to make room to sell snacks in the foyer.

A recruitment day involving 100 candidates saw 21 people appointed and the cinema is due to open in October.

The cinema's new general manager Chris Collier said there could be more jobs "potentially on the horizon."

Merlin, the Regent's operator, said the latest delay was a "minor hiccup" and work was needed to be done because the cinema's foyer did not have a proper box office and sales counter, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The old Regent closed in 2018 and was bulldozed after being declared unsafe.

The previous Regent Cinema was built in the 1920s

Redcar and Cleveland Council leader Mary Lanigan said: "Making minor alterations to accommodate the operator's individual requirements was always expected and has been budgeted for.

"We don't have final costings for the works, but there is currently about £200,000 of budgeted provision remaining, although we anticipate the actual cost will be well below that."

The new cinema has three screens and can seat up to 200 people.

It was paid for by £9m funding from the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

A representative of Merlin Cinemas previously said on Facebook the "wonderful new complex" would be opened sometime towards the middle or the end of October, just in time for half term.

