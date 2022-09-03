Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

MONTREAL — The Ottawa Redblacks earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night.

The Redblacks defence manhandled Montreal in a winning effort. Defensive lineman Kene Onyeka had one sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, while fellow defensive lineman Davon Coleman scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery of his own.

Ottawa quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-31 passing. On his 30th birthday, Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward notched five field goals.

With the win, the Redblacks (3-8) improved their away record to 3-3 and their Eastern Conference record to 2-2.

Montreal QB Trevor Harris threw for 244 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 22-of-29 passing.

Ward opened the scoring in the first quarter by placing a 19-yard attempt through the uprights.

Alouettes kicker David Cote responded with a 33-yard field goal of his own to tie the game late in the first quarter.

The Alouettes (4-7) took a 10-3 lead early in the second when Harris found Eugene Lewis for an eight-yard touchdown.

Ottawa then responded with 15 unanswered points of its own. Onyeka forced Harris to fumble the ball and Coleman recovered it, running it in for a seven-yard touchdown around the midway mark of the quarter.

After Montreal conceded a single on an 86-yard punt by Richie Leone, Ottawa notched their second TD of the quarter as Arbuckle located Darvin Adams on a three-yard pass to put Ottawa up 18-10 at halftime.

The Redblacks started the second half with an interception by Ranthony Texada, putting Ottawa on Montreal's 10-yard line. The Alouettes limited the damage by forcing Ottawa to a field goal.

Ward added another field goal with a few minutes remaining, while Cote made two field goals of his own. The Redblacks closed the frame up 24-16.

In the fourth, the Alouettes conceded a second single following an Ottawa punt, giving the Redblacks a two-possession lead.

After Onyeka recovered a Jeshrun Antwi fumble, Ward added his fourth field goal of the night from 15 yards out. QB Caleb Evans rushed in for a two-yard TD to put Ottawa up 35-17 with just over two minutes left.

On the following drive, Harris found Jake Weineke with an 11-yard pass for Montreal’s second touchdown of the night.

Ward closed the game with his fifth field goal to seal the victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.

Tristan D’Amours, The Canadian Press

