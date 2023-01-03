Redblacks sign receiver/returner DeVonte Dedmon to two-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have signed receiver and return specialist DeVonte Dedmon to a two-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old rejoined the Redblacks during the 2022 season after pursuing an NFL opportunity with the Miami Dolphins. He suited up for six games and 13 punt returns for 174 yards and eight kickoff returns for 182 yards.

Dedmon was named the CFL's outstanding special teams player in 2001 after totalling 2,841 return yards, and three touchdowns. He became the fastest player in CFL history to record five return touchdowns in his career.

In 22 career CFL games, Dedmon has returned 83 punts for 1,250 yards and three touchdowns, along with 73 kick returns for 1,947 yards and two touchdowns.

He has added 219 receiving yards, 148 of those coming after the catch.

"There’s nowhere else I’d rather be. This is home," Dedmon said in a release. "I’m excited to be back with my teammates and to have the opportunity to learn from this great coaching staff. I believe in this group. This is my family."





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press