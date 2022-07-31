Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jaelon Acklin
    Jaelon Acklin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks are no longer the CFL's only winless team.

Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 receiving yards as the Redblacks defeated the Toronto Argonauts 23-13 at BMO Field on Sunday.

Caleb Evans completed 24 of 29 passing attempts and threw for 286 yards and had two touchdowns for the Redblacks, whose record improved to one win and six losses.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson completed just 26 of 40 passing attempts for 340 yards and one touchdown for the Argonauts (3-3), who had their streak of wins against the Redblacks at BMO Field halted at five games.

The Redblacks opened the scoring on their first drive of the game when kicker Lewis Ward connected on a 46-yard field goal. The field position for Ottawa was set up by a 46-yard pass from Evans to Acklin earlier in the drive.

The Argos tied the game 3-3 on their ensuing drive. Boris Bede hit a 42-yard field goal with 7:36 to play in the opening quarter.

The Redblacks reclaimed their three-point lead when Ward hit a 31-yard field goal with a second left to play. Ottawa led 6-3 going into the second quarter.

Toronto responded with the first major of the game. Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for a 29-yard touchdown pass as they took a 10-6 lead after Bede's successful convert kick with 7:17 left to play in the second quarter.

Bede hit his second field goal from 32 yards, giving Toronto a 13-6 lead with 55 seconds remaining until halftime.

Ottawa quickly moved the ball downfield before Evans found Acklin for a 30-yard TD catch. Ward's extra point tied the game 13-13 and that was the score heading into the second half.

The reception from Acklin allowed the CFL's leading rushing receiver to go over 100 receiving yards in his third consecutive game.

In the third quarter, the Redblacks reclaimed the lead on their opening drive of the half when Ward hit his third field goal of the game to put Ottawa ahead 16-13.

In the fourth quarter, things went south for Toronto in a hurry. While defending deep in their territory, Argos' defensive lineman Wynton McManis was given an objectionable conduct penalty for throwing the shoe of a Redblacks player he tackled.

With the short field position, Evans found Nate Behar for a seven-yard TD pass. Lewis's convert kick put Ottawa up 23-13 in the fourth quarter.

Toronto's Chris Edwards was also assessed an objectionable conduct penalty after the Behar touchdown.

The Argos never recovered after the Ottawa score, despite several offensive drives facing a 10-point deficit.

END ZONE: In the second quarter, Bethel-Thompson eclipsed the 10,000-yard passing mark for his CFL career, becoming the fifth Argonaut to reach the milestone. … Ottawa hosts the Calgary Stampeders on Aug. 5, while Toronto hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2022.

David Alter, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Saturday's sports scores for July 30, 2022

    Saturday's Scoreboard CFL Winnipeg 35 Calgary 28 --- MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League Toronto 5 Detroit 3 Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 4 N.Y. Yankees 8 Kansas City 2 Seattle 5 Houston 4 Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland 2 L.A. Angels 9 Texas 7 National League N.Y. Mets 4 Miami 0 Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1 (10 innings) Washington 7 St. Louis 6 Atlanta 6 Arizona 2 Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 3 San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 4 Interleague Cincinnati 8 Baltimore 2 Minnesota 7 San Diego 4 Milwaukee 9 Boston 4 ---

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Mariners vs. Astros Highlights

    Yordan Alvarez hit a walk-off single in the 10th and Jake Odorizzi fanned eight in the Astros' 3-2 win over the Mariners

  • Returning home to Canton special for Raiders coach McDaniels

    Growing up in Canton, Ohio, Josh McDaniels vividly remembers seeing stenciled helmets painted on the double-yellow lines on his way to Canton McKinley High School. Every day, McDaniels couldn’t help but admire one of the most famous sports shrines in America, the Pro Football Hall of Fame sitting minutes from McKinley’s campus. “It was never lost on me that this is a special place,” the first-year Las Vegas Raiders coach said Sunday.

  • Seahawks try out former 1st-round pick Reuben Foster. He hasn’t played since 2018

    The former Alabama All-American has had his NFL career derailed by arrests, suspensions and in 2019 a major knee injury.

  • Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith tied for Rocket Mortgage lead

    Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith are in a Detroit duel. Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “If we put together a good round, might be a two-man race," Finau said.

  • Sources: Deshaun Watson ruling expected Monday

    Two sources tell Yahoo Sports the NFL and NFLPA are expected to receive a written disciplinary ruling on Monday in Watson's personal conduct arbitration.

  • D.C. United stuns Orlando City 2-1 in Rooney's debut

    WASHINGTON (AP) — New D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney didn't have to wait long to earn his first victory. Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals during second-half stoppage time and D.C. United stunned Orlando City 2-1 on Sunday in Rooney's debut. Rooney was hired on July 12 but had to watch United’s last three matches while waiting for his work visa to be approved. The 36-year-old English national, played in D.C. from 2018-19. Júnior Urso scored in the 9th minute to give Orlando City (

  • Ronaldo is 'happy to be back' playing for Man United

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was “happy to be back” playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Spanish team Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons amid reports he wants to quit the club, but he reported to the training ground earlier this week to discuss his future with new boss Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old Portuguese played 4

  • On Navy Day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia

    ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Sunday signed a new naval doctrine which cast the United States as Russia's main rival and set out Russia's global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea. Speaking on Russia's Navy Day in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg founded by Tsar Peter the Great, Putin praised Peter for making Russia a great sea power and increasing the global standing of the Russian state. After inspecting the navy, Putin made a short speech in which he promised that what he touted as Russia's unique Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, cautioning that Russia had the military clout to defeat any potential aggressors.

  • NBA players and fans honor Bill Russell on social media

    Current and former NBA players, celebrities, and many fans took to social media to share their memories of the legendary Bill Russell.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp