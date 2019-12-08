Redblacks pluck new head coach from Grey Cup-winning Blue Bombers

The Ottawa Redblacks have hired the man who oversaw the Grey Cup-winning Winnipeg Blue Bombers' offence last season as their new head coach.

Offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice will take the reins of the club from Rick Campbell, who parted ways with the Redblacks in November after a dismal 3-15 season and what appeared to be a deteriorating relationship with general manager Marcel Desjardins.

The team confirmed Saturday night they had signed LaPolice to a three-year deal.

Coaching experience

LaPolice has previous CFL coaching experience, serving as the Blue Bombers' bench boss from 2010 until 2012.

He then spent three years as a broadcaster before returning to the club in 2019 as their offensive co-ordinator.

After the team won its first Grey Cup in 28 seasons, head coach Mike O'Shea said he was keenly aware LaPolice was being sought by CFL clubs with head-coaching vacancies.

The New Hampshire native has also coached in various capacities with the Toronto Argonauts, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

LaPolice will be officially introduced as the Redblacks' second-ever head coach at a press conference Monday, the team said.