Redblacks long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa suspended for drug violation

Ottawa Redblacks long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa has been suspended for two games after a positive drug test.

The CFL says Bourassa tested positive for several banned substances, including Ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and methamphetamine, a stimulant.

A native of Shawinigan, Que., the 27-year-old Bourassa has been with the Redblacks since 2017 when he was drafted by Ottawa out of the University of Montreal in the fourth round.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Players who test positive face a two-game suspension for a first doping violation, a nine-game suspension for a second violation, a one-year suspension for a third violation, and a lifetime ban for a fourth violation.

All players will be subject to mandatory drug testing after testing positive, and will participate in an assessment and clinical evaluation to determine if they need additional counselling.

The policy mandates a total number of random tests equal to 100 per cent of the players in the CFL.

Random testing is ongoing and is conducted year-round.

The Canadian Press