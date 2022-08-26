Redacted affidavit justifying search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago to be released - live updates

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department is scheduled to release Friday a redacted version of the affidavit justifying the unprecedented search of Donald Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Why did a judge OK the redacted affidavit's release?: U.S. Magistrate Bruce Reinhart ordered the release Thursday and said the department could narrowly tailor the redactions while protecting the integrity of the investigation.

When will the document be released?: Reinhart set a noon deadline for the department to post the document.

What has the Justice Department said?: Department lawyers opposed the release of the affidavit because of the risk it could reveal the strategy of the investigation or discourage witnesses from cooperating. But Reinhart found the redactions would prevent those results.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Aug. 5 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

What classified documents have been found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate?

FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified documents among other records while searching Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8. Trump blasted the search as a partisan witch hunt and said he was cooperating with authorities. He sought the return of the documents.

The search came after the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved 15 boxes of documents in January, including 100 classified records totaling 700 pages. Federal authorities also recovered classified documents under subpoena on June 3.

Media companies including The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Network, argued for release of the affidavit to learn more about what provoked the unprecedented search of a former president’s home.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump estate search: DOJ to release redacted affidavit - live updates