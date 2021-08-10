Red to Yellow Alerts: What's Allowed Under Delhi's Colour-Coded COVID SOPs?

The Delhi government on 9 August approved a colour-coded COVID-19 action plan, under which the levels of restrictions will be determined. These coded restrictions will be based on positivity rate, new cases, availability of hospital beds, among other parameters.

What is the action plan? What would the different colours indicate? Here's all you need to know.

What is the colour-coded action plan?

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a colour-coded SOP that will come into place immediately, avoiding any administrative delays in announcing preventive measures to prevent spread of COVID-19.

What are the different colour codes?

The restrictions have been classified under Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red alerts.

Yellow will be the lowest alert level while Red will be the highest. A Red alert will bring the national capital under complete lockdown.

Also Read: FAQ: How to Download COVID Vaccination Certificate via Whatsapp?

What will happen when the Red alert is in place?

When the positivity rate reaches 5 percent for two consecutive days or when the city has over 16,000 cases in a week, Red alert will be issued.

The city will come under complete lockdown. All businesses/offices will be closed except for essential services. There will be restriction on the movement of people, including night curfew.

What would be the restrictions under Orange alert?

This will come into force if the TPR is over 2 for two straight days or the city records 9,000 new cases in a week or the average oxygen bed occupancy is above 1,000 for a week.

Delhi Metro will be shut.

Markets and malls will also close down,

Buses will be allowed to operate with 50 percent occupancy.

Construction works will be halted.

Only factories producing essential commodities will be allowed to function.

Night curfew will come to force.

E-commerce will be allowed to sell only essential items.

Also Read: FAQ: When Will Schools Reopen In India? What Are the Rules in Each State?

What would be the restrictions under the Amber alert?

Story continues

This will be placed if the TPR remains over 1 for two consecutive days or 3,500 fresh cases are reported in a week.

Under this, restaurants and bars will shut down but home delivery will be permitted.

Shops in markets will function only from 10 am to 6 pm.

Public gardens, parks, beauty parlours will shut down.

Apart from night curfew, weekend curfew could also be imposed.

Only 33 percent of Metro trains and 50 percent of buses will be allowed.

Also Read: FAQ: Can Vaccinated People Spread COVID-19? Here's What We Know

What curbs would be enforced under Yellow alert?

This alert will be issued if TPR remains over 0.5 for two consecutive days or cumulative new positive cases touch 1,500 in a week.

Cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms and entertainment parks, gyms and yoga centres will be shut.

There will be a ban on social/entertainment/religious/political gatherings.

Sports complexes, stadiums (except national/international sports events), will be shut.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to function, but with restrictions on seats and timings.

Private firms will be allowed to call 50 percent of their staff.

Night curfew will come into effect and people's movements will be restricted from 10 pm to 5 am.

What would be the restrictions on marriages and funerals?

Only 15 people will be allowed if the city is under Orange or Red alert. The number will increase to 20 if Yellow or Amber codes are in place.

What do the SOPs say about RT-PCR for people entering from other states?

An RT-PCR report, not older than three days or a full vaccination certificate, is mandatory for travellers from other states when Delhi is under Red alert. This will also hold for incoming travellers from other states with TPR above 5 or those who are coming from a state where a new strain has been found.

Also Read: Mumbai Local Trains to Resume For Fully Vaccinated People – What Are The Rules?

. Read more on F.A.Q by The Quint.Red to Yellow Alerts: What's Allowed Under Delhi's Colour-Coded COVID SOPs?Islamic New Year 2021: Hijri New Year Wishes, Images, Messages . Read more on F.A.Q by The Quint.