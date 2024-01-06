Red Wings visit the Ducks after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (19-16-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-24-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Red Wings took down the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout.

Anaheim has a 13-24-1 record overall and a 6-15-1 record on its home ice. The Ducks have a 6-9-1 record in games decided by one goal.

Detroit has a 9-9-1 record on the road and a 19-16-4 record overall. The Red Wings have scored 139 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank third in league play.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won 4-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 6.3 penalties and 18.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Max Jones: day to day (upper body), Ryan Strome: day to day (upper body), Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Troy Terry: out (upper-body).

Red Wings: Andrew Copp: day to day (lower body), Klim Kostin: out (upper body), Matt Luff: out (upper body), Ville Husso: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press