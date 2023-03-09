Red Wings trade Kampfer to Coyotes for future assets

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have traded defenseman Steven Kampfer to the Arizona Coyotes for future considerations.

The 34-year-old Kampfer will report to Tucson of the American Hockey League after the trade announced on Thursday.

Kampfer has not played in the NHL since appearing in 20 games for the Boston Bruins in 2020-21. He played 44 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL, scoring four goals with 18 assists.

Kampfer has 15 goals and 24 assists in 231 career NHL games with Boston, Minnesota, Florida and the New York Rangers. He was originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL draft.



