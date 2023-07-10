Red Wings land Alex DeBrincat from Senators for Dominik Kubalik, prospect, picks

Alex DeBrincat signed a four-year deal with the Red Wings after being acquired from the Senators. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman Donovan Sobrango, a conditional first-round pick and fourth-round pick in 2024.

The Red Wings also signed DeBrincat to a four-year, $31.5 million contract ($7.875M AAV).

DeBrincat was previously a restricted free agent and carried a $9 million qualifying offer. Senators GM Pierre Dorion reportedly began exploring the trade market for DeBrincat in early June after the forward indicated he wanted to wait for the completion of the Senators' ownership sale before exploring a long-term extension with the team.

The Farmington Hills, Mich., native is a two-time 40-goal scorer and registered 27 goals and 66 points in his first and only season in Ottawa. The Senators had acquired the 5-foot-7 sniper from the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for three picks, one of which was the seventh-overall selection (Kevin Korchinski).

Kubalik, 27, registered 45 points in 81 games last season, just one shy of tying his career-high in points, set in his rookie year with the Blackhawks. He gives the Senators some middle-six pop at an affordable cap hit ($2.5M), leaving Ottawa with around $5 million in cap space with RFA Shane Pinto still needing a new contract and reports indicating Dorion is still in the mix for free agent winger Vladimir Tarasenko.

Vladimir Tarasenko is continuing to talk to teams. The #Sens and Hurricanes are among a group that remain interested. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 10, 2023

Sobrango, 21, was Detroit's third round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He spent last season with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, putting up seven points in 39 games.

The Red Wings will have the option of sending their own 2024 first-round pick or the one they acquired from the Bruins in the Tyler Bertuzzi trade. Boston will retain its 2024 first-rounder if it's a top-10 pick and instead send the Red Wings an unprotected 2025 first-round pick. The Red Wings will then have the option of sending that pick or their own 2024 first-rounder to the Senators to complete the trade.