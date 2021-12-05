Red Wings hand Islanders 10th straight loss, 4-3 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider scored 3:33 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Islanders 4-3 Saturday night, handing New York its 10th straight loss.

Filip Hronek, Sam Gagner and Givani Smith also scored for the Red Wings, who won their season-high fifth straight. Alex Nedeljkovic had 20 saves.

Oliver Wahlstrom had two power-play goals, Cal Clutterbuck scored short-handed, and Mathew Barzal had two assists as the Islanders earned a point for the second straight game and fell to 0-8-2 during their skid. Ilya Sorokin finished with 26 saves.

In the extra period, Seider scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Pius Suter.

The Islanders, missing leading scorer Brock Nelson and defenseman Ryan Pulock due to injuries, matched the longest winless streak in franchise history, a similar 0-8-2 stretch from Nov. 19 to Dec. 9, 2013. They managed just 23 shots on goal — only three in the first period — and scored more than one goal for just the second time in nine games.

Wahlstrom's second of the night tied it 3-3 with 7 1/2 minutes left in the third period.

The Islanders opened the scoring when Clutterbuck wrapped around Filip Zadina and tucked the puck past a sprawling Nedeljkovic 2:45 into the game.

Hronek tied it from beyond the left circle at 5:18 of the first, and Gagne banked a shot off Sorokin's right shoulder pad on a sharp angle at 7:37 to put the Red Wings ahead.

Wahlstrom snapped a nine-game pointless streak to tie it 2-2 midway through the second period.

Smith gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead on a shot that whistled over Sorokin’s left shoulder for his fourth point in seven games. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound forward, who was protected by the Red Wings in July’s expansion draft, was held without a point the first 12 games of the season.

ICE CHIPS

Red Wings D Gustav Lindstrom exited in the second period with a lower-body injury. ... Red Wings F Joe Veleno rejoined the team after missing the past three games with an upper-body injury. ... Red Wings D Danny DeKeyer, who missed the previous four games (COVID-19 protocol), was a healthy scratch. ... Islanders D Zdeno Chara cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned after a three-game absence. ... Islanders D Robin Salo was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game. … Casey Cizikas is the lone Isles player remaining in COVID-19 protocol after two scheduled games were postponed earlier this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Nashville on Tuesday to conclude their three-game homestand.

Islanders: Host Chicago in the second of a back-to-back Sunday.

The Associated Press