Red Wings bring win streak into matchup against the Canucks

Detroit Red Wings (26-21-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (23-18-10, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -165, Red Wings +138; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will attempt to keep their five-game win streak going when they visit the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver is 23-18-10 overall and 9-10-6 in home games. The Canucks are fifth in league play serving 9.8 penalty minutes per game.

Detroit is 11-10-3 in road games and 26-21-5 overall. The Red Wings have gone 5-6-3 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Canucks won the previous matchup 5-4 in overtime. Jake DeBrusk scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has scored 14 goals with 45 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 23 goals and 26 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Red Wings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

