Red Wings bring losing streak into game against the Panthers

Detroit Red Wings (36-30-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (46-22-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Florida Panthers.

Florida has a 46-22-5 record overall and a 12-3-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers have an 18-4-1 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Detroit has a 36-30-7 record overall and a 10-7-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings rank ninth in the league with 243 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The matchup Saturday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won 4-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has scored 23 goals with 56 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has scored 24 goals with 36 assists for the Red Wings. Shayne Gostisbehere has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonah Gadjovich: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Jake Walman: day to day (lower body), Austin Czarnik: day to day (illness), Patrick Kane: day to day (illness), Ville Husso: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press