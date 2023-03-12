Red Wings beat Bruins 5-3, a day after losing to NHL's best

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored to help his team take a four-goal lead, then the Detroit Red Wings held on to beat the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Sunday.

The Red Wings were ahead 4-0 late in the second period, but the NHL-best Bruins pulled within a goal midway through the third.

Boston pulled backup goaltender Jeremy Swayman with 2:23 left to add an extra skater. Detroit's Andrew Copp put the puck into the empty net with 23.1 seconds left to seal the win.

Detroit's Alex Chiasson broke a scoreless tie midway through the first period on a power play. Moritz Seider had a short-handed goal and Larkin scored with an extra skater midway through the second period, putting the Red Wings ahead 3-0.

Adam Erne gave Detroit its four-goal lead late in the second. Ville Husso finished with 31 saves for the Red Wings, who won for just the second time in nine games — and a day after losing to the Bruins 3-2.

Swayman stopped 21 shots for the Bruins, who had won 11 of their last 12 games.

Matt Grzelcyk scored with 3:08 left in the second period, and the Bruins pulled within two goals early in the third when Jake DeBrusk's wrist shot beat Husso on a breakaway.

Larkin had a chance to restore a three-goal lead on a breakaway, putting the puck between Swayman's pads only to see it bounce off the left post. Soon after, David Pastrnak scored to cut the deficit to a goal.

Boston beat Detroit 3-2 on Saturday to take over the record for quickest number of games to reach 50 wins. The Bruins reached the milestone in their 64th game, beating the previous mark by two games set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

FAMILIAR FACE

Boston winger Tyler Bertuzzi faced his former team for the first time at Little Caesars Arena, and was warmly welcomed when his return was recognized on the videoboards. Bertuzzi, drafted by Detroit a decade ago and traded earlier this month, responded by tapping his stick on the ice and waving to the fans.

ONE-TIMERS

Boston scratched D Hampus Lindhom with a swollen foot, but expects him to miss only one game. ... Chiasson signed a contract with the Red Wings to bolster their depth up front after trading Bertuzzi, Jakub Vrana, Oskar Sundqvist and the 32-year-old winger scored his second goal in five games. ... The Bruins assigned Jakub Lauko to the AHL’s Providence Bruins after the 22-year-old forward had three goals and five points in 12 games.

Larry Lage, The Associated Press