Red Wings in action against the Devils following overtime win

New Jersey Devils (15-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-10-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -176, Red Wings +146; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in overtime.

Detroit is 10-10-2 overall and 5-5-1 at home. The Red Wings have allowed 66 goals while scoring 55 for a -11 scoring differential.

New Jersey has a 15-8-2 record overall and a 9-4-0 record in road games. The Devils rank ninth in league play with 94 total penalties (averaging 3.8 per game).

Friday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Red Wings won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored six goals with 16 assists for the Red Wings. Vladimir Tarasenko has five assists over the past 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 10 goals and 18 assists for the Devils. Stefan Noesen has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press