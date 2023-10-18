Storm Babet warning upgraded to red alert in part of Scotland

Breaking News image

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for rain across parts of Scotland.

Storm Babet is expected to bring "exceptional rainfall" which will cause severe flooding and risk to life on Thursday.

The worst affected areas are set to be around Dundee, Angus, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The weather warning runs from 18:00 on Thursday until noon on Friday.

