Red weather alert issued across Italy as heatwave sweeps southern Europe

(REUTERS)

Red alerts have been issued for 16 cities across Italy as southern Europe continues to swelter in a fierce heatwave.

A second deadly heatwave is set to hit Europe next week as a fresh patch of extreme hot weather called Charon passes into the continent.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to 43C in Rome and up to 47C in the Italian island of Sardinia.

A tourist drinks water as she and a man sit under an umbrella in front of the five century BC Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during a heat wave (AP)

Extreme heat meant the Acropolis in Athens was shut temporarily on Friday after tourists were stretchered out.

Red Cross staff handed out bottled water as temperatures were expected to peak above 40C in the Greek capital.

Land temperatures - how hot the ground is - in Spain reached upwards of 60C (140F) in southern areas on Thursday, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

An ESA spokesman said: “Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heatwave with temperatures expected to climb to 48C on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia - potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe.”

In Athens, with thermometers soaring above 40C (104F), authorities yesterday closed the Acropolis Hill, home to the Parthenon temple, from noon to 5pm.

Huge crowds had formed to enter the site, many donning hats and fanning themselves, others drinking water and carrying umbrellas. The hill becomes stifling due to its altitude and lack of shade.

One woman was treated by paramedics after feeling faint, others were brought down in golf carts and given wheelchairs.

In Italy, health ministry officials have issued red alert warnings, which means the heat is so intense it poses a risk to the whole population - not just vulnerable groups.

It follows the death of a 44-year-old municipal worker in Lodi, near Milan, who collapsed in the stifling conditions on Tuesday while painting a zebra crossing.

“We are facing an unbearable heatwave,” Italian politician Nicola Fratoianni said.

“Dying from the heat is unthinkable.

“We should be taking measures to avoid tragedies like this in the hottest hours of the day.”

Meanwhile in Britain, temperatures are expected to cool during the weekend with rain forecast for much of Scotland.

The Met Office says it is not anticipating that the heatwave hitting the continent will reach the UK this summer.