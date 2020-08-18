Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI Makes 'Monster' Appearance at TIME100 Talks

Red Velvet – IRENE & SEULGI made a “monster” appearance at Tuesday’s TIME 100 Talks. The South Korean musical act, along with an ensemble of dancers, performed the title track from the mini-album Monster, which was released last month.

Before the performance of “Monster,” the duo offered a short message supporting those at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We would like to take a moment to acknowledge and send our appreciation to all of the frontline health care workers who have been so vital in the fight against COVID-19,” Irene said. Seulgi expressed gratitude toward the group’s fans and added, “We must continue to be positive and stay strong during this difficult time.”

The TIME 100 Talks, which focused on global leadership, also featured U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, 27th Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard, actor and U.N. Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador Michelle Yeoh and African Leadership Group Founder and CEO Fred Swaniker.

Red Velvet – IRENE & SEULGI’s mini-album sold more than 100,000 physical copies on the third day of its release, according to the music chart Hanteo. The duo is the first sub-unit from K-pop group Red Velvet—which has five members, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. Since its debut in 2014, Red Velvet has solidified a position as one of K-pop’s biggest names, with its latest lead single, “Psycho,” recording more than 160 million views on YouTube.

In April 2018, Red Velvet made international headlines for performing in Pyongyang as part of the first music delegation from South Korea to visit North Korea in more than a decade. Later that year, the five-member ensemble received a Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation award for its contributions to pop culture and the arts.