Red tide on California lake causes dead fish to line shore

KYLA GUILFOIL
·3 min read

Red tide on a northern California lake has caused the shore to be lined with dead fish, local experts said.

The recently red-brown, murky shores of Lake Merritt in Oakland have been linked to the largest algae bloom in the region's recent history, officials said.

According to both the California Department of Public Health and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the dominant algae species forming the bloom is Heterosigma akashiwo.

H. akashiwo, while not usually considered an acute risk to humans, is lesser-studied species of harmful algae that emits toxins, harming fish and wildlife, the SF Baykeeper, an environmental advocacy organization, told ABC News

PHOTO: Hundreds of dead fish float in the waters of Lake Merritt, Aug. 29, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Hundreds of dead fish float in the waters of Lake Merritt, Aug. 29, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MORE: World Oceans Day 2022: How climate change and warming waters are affecting the health of the oceans

The SF Baykeeper said while this algae is not new to the area, a bloom of this level has not occurred in the region since 2004.

H. akashiwo has been associated with fish kills and the release of neurotoxins, the SF Baykeeper said. It also may contaminate shellfish.

The algae is not toxic to humans but it can cause skin and eye irritation, according to the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board.

That said, the SF Baykeeper advises individuals to be cautious when considering going in the water or consuming fish, particularly shellfish, caught in the lake.

MORE: Growth of seaweed consuming some beaches

PHOTO: Brownish water is visible at the Lowrie Yacht Harbor as an algae bloom continues in the San Francisco Bay, Aug. 29, 2022, in San Rafael, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Brownish water is visible at the Lowrie Yacht Harbor as an algae bloom continues in the San Francisco Bay, Aug. 29, 2022, in San Rafael, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Ian Wren, a scientist at the SF Baykeeper, has been working to better understand the algae bloom and how it happened.

"We're not quite sure what's causing it," Wren told ABC News affiliate KGO. "There are some physical factors that might have sparked this bloom such as that it's been relatively clear out, the winds have died down a little bit, we have warmer waters, however, it's really hard to associate what causes this kind of bloom."

Baykeeper executive director Sejal Choksi-Chugh said in a statement that treated sewage discharges from the Bay's 40 sewage treatment plants and the pollutants from five dirty oil refineries create conditions ideal for algal blooms.

PHOTO: Dead fish float in the waters of Lake Merritt, a tidal lagoon of San Francisco Bay, Aug. 30, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Dead fish float in the waters of Lake Merritt, a tidal lagoon of San Francisco Bay, Aug. 30, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"Baykeeper scientists have been actively working for the past five years through agency technical advisory committees to prevent large blooms of any number of potentially toxic microorganisms from becoming commonplace in the Bay," Choksi-Chugh said.

MORE: Toxic toad population increases in South Florida due to climate impact: Experts

Choksi-Chugh said "excessive" sewage and refinery discharges are affecting the algae growth in the lake and called on officials to invest in water recycling to keep wastewater out of the water in the first place.

"These changes must happen fast in order to keep algal blooms like the ones cropping up right now in the Bay from taking over more regularly," Choksi-Chugh said. "Hopefully this is a wake-up call for the agency to take faster action, because consistent algal blooms in the Bay would be detrimental to wildlife and people recreating in and around the Bay."

PHOTO: A dead California bat ray sits in the mud of Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022. (Nathan Frandino/Reuters)
PHOTO: A dead California bat ray sits in the mud of Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022. (Nathan Frandino/Reuters)

Wren told KGO that a combination of more nutrients flowing into the water and changes in water temperature due to climate change will likely increase the possibility of blooms in the future.

"It's quite conceivable that in other years a different type of species could take off and with much more harmful consequences," Wren told KGO. "Things like higher temperatures, more nutrient upwelling from the ocean, changes in title circulation and wind patterns, these are all things that really produce a lot of unknowns but could still spark a lot of these blooms.

MORE: Civic organization plans to sue Con Ed over wastewater dumped into Hudson River

PHOTO: Hundreds of dead fish are seen floating in the waters of Lake Merritt, Aug. 29, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Hundreds of dead fish are seen floating in the waters of Lake Merritt, Aug. 29, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

While the algae will eventually die off on its own, the SF Baykeeper said, it may leave more harm in its wake, as it may deplete oxygen and harm to fish and wildlife, especially in shallower areas of the Bay.

According to the Lake Merritt Institute, an organization that leads volunteer clean-ups, green algae usually grows in large quantities during the spring and early summer. The algae that dominates the shallows usually dissipates by the end of June, the organization reports.

Red tide on California lake causes dead fish to line shore originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • Funk shoots 65 in The Ally Challenge, Ames two shots back after first round

    GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Fred Funk bettered his age by a stroke with a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' The Ally Challenge. The 66-year-old Funk closed his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth at Warwick Hills, the site of the Buick Open on the PGA Tour from 1958 through 2009. “It’s the first time I shot my age or broke my age in competition, so that was really cool,” Funk said. “I’ve done it a couple times for fun, but I always wanted to

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Marino advances to third round of U.S. Open with straight-sets win over Snigur

    NEW YORK — Vancouver's Rebecca Marino advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Ukraine's Daria Snigur on Wednesday. Marino fired 13 aces in the match to Snigur's one, and won 74 per cent of first-serve points. Marino took advantage of some spotty play from Snigur, who had 48 unforced errors, including one while facing match point. The Canadian broke Snigur three times on eight chances, and saved five of the seven break points she faced. Marino advanced to the thi

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • South Korea's Narin An takes lead at CP Women's Open following rain delay

    OTTAWA — LPGA Tour rookie Narin An hasn't won in North America yet but she's put herself in a good position to at the CP Women's Open. An shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead, 13 under overall, at the Canadian women's golf championship. The 26-year-old from South Korea's lead was safe as second-round play was suspended due to darkness. "I don't have experience winning in the U.S., but I do have some experience in Korea, so it's not an unfamiliar feeling right now," said An of he

  • Lorie Kane bids farewell to CP Women's Open having influenced a generation of golfers

    OTTAWA — Lorie Kane patted her heart to thank the hundreds of fans cheering for her as she walked up the 18th fairway at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Behind Kane, her niece Charlotte Jenkins — who served as her caddie — waved the crowd on to get the chants even louder. When Kane reached the edge of the green she took a bow to rapturous applause. The loving tribute was a fitting farewell for one of the most successful and influential golfers in Canadian history. Kane, who turns 58 this December, ha

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Montreal's new PHF women's hockey franchise will be named the Force

    Montreal's new Premier Hockey Federation women's hockey franchise will be named the Force. The Montreal Force will wear maroon, white and black, and their jerseys will feature a letter F logo styled like Quebec's fleur-de-lys. Force president Kevin Raphael said in a statement that the franchise wanted a powerful name that distinguished the team in the women's hockey market. “We are a force, both on and off the ice, with strong and confident women who will showcase their strength in all facets fr

  • Blue Jays' Shapiro on Bichette's slump: 'No one's as hard on Bo as he is on himself'

    Blue Jays fans have been hard on Bo Bichette this year, but the shortstop is his own toughest critic.

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu