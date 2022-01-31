Red States’ Wolf Decimation Campaign Hasn’t Worked

Roque Planas
·6 min read
Red States’ Wolf Decimation Campaign Hasn’t Worked

Idaho and Montana both passed controversial laws last year with the goal of sharply reducing their gray wolf populations. The Idaho law gained national attention over reports that the state aimed to eradicate up to 90% of its gray wolves.

If that's the plan, it hasn’t worked yet.

The number of gray wolves killed by hunters and trappers fell within the ranges documented for the last few years, according to data released by both states last week. Neither state showed an unusual spike in wolf deaths.

In Montana, hunters and trappers have killed 189 wolves since the 2021-22 wolf-hunting season began — about average for this time of year. Idaho documented 300 wolf deaths by the end of December. That figure, which includes natural mortality and wolves killed for livestock predation, is higher than it was at the same time a year prior, but lower than in 2019.

Idaho’s gray wolf population stood at 1,543 as of Aug. 1, according to a state estimate based on computer analysis of millions of trail camera images — about two dozen fewer wolves than at the same time in 2019.

“We don’t know where it’s going to end up,” Idaho Fish and Game spokesperson Roger Phillips said. “There’s still plenty of hunting and trapping season out there. But so far, we’re not seeing it tracking differently than it has for previous years.”

The Idaho legislature caused a major uproar last year by passing a law slashing restrictions on the state’s already-liberal regulations for hunting and trapping wolves. Hunters and trappers may now legally kill an unlimited number of wolves. They can hunt wolves at night and while using motor vehicles. The law allows the contracting of third parties to target wolves.

Former wildlife officials criticized the legislature for usurping wildlife management from state agencies, while environmentalist and animal rights groups decried the law as an open wolf slaughter and urged the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to put wolves in the Northern Rockies back under the protection of the Endangered Species Act.

Montana also passed laws targeting wolves last year, though legislators left the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency largely in charge of regulating the wolf harvest, eliminating one of the Idaho law’s most contentious elements.

Gray wolves in Montana. (Photo: Dennis Fast/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Ranchers championed the Idaho bill, saying the growing wolf population was eating into their bottom line.

Wolves kill only a small number of domestic cows each year. But in areas where they are present in large numbers, they tend to push and stress cattle herds, delaying their weight gain. Profit in cattle ranching depends on moving the livestock from birth- to slaughter-weight quickly.

Nothing in the Idaho law specifies how many or what percentage of wolves hunters and trappers should kill.

But Idaho agreed to maintain a minimum of 150 wolves when the federal government delisted wolves in the Northern Rockies from the Endangered Species Act. Critics who said the Idaho bill would result in the killing of 90% of the state’s wolves came up with that number by reasoning that 150 is 10% of the state’s total wolf population of 1,500.

It takes more than legal changes, however, to kill that many wolves. Both states had already made it cheap for people to buy lots of the tags they needed to hunt or trap wolves, over lengthy seasons, especially on private land.

But wolves roam huge swaths of unpopulated land in those states. They routinely cover distances of 20 miles, mostly at night. And the fur market doesn’t offer prices high enough to motivate significant numbers of people to specialize in trapping wolves. The result is that the vast majority of people who buy a tag allowing them to kill a wolf never fill it.

While the Idaho law hasn’t yet decimated its wolf population, some of its backers view it as a minor victory that the state’s estimate shows the wolf population dropped by about two dozen in the last two years, after a period of rapid growth.

“We are grateful to see that it’s declining slightly,” said Chyla Wilson, a spokesperson for the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, a major backer of the wolf bill. “It will be interesting to see where it goes in the next couple of years. We obviously don’t think the population will go down a substantial amount ― not even close to 90%. But we do want to see a slow decrease to reduce conflicts.”

Last week’s numbers add a new dimension to the rekindled debate over whether the federal government should protect gray wolves in the Northern Rockies under the Endangered Species Act. USFWS is considering an emergency listing for gray wolves in Idaho and Montana, but will not likely rule for several months.

Some suspect that the laws’ full effects remain unknown, partly due to harsh winter weather that might have kept some hunters and trappers from the field.

“It’s extremely early to estimate how many wolves are going to be killed with these new laws in place,” said Andrea Zaccardi, a lawyer with the Center for Biological Diversity. “The wolf killing numbers are still extremely high. They were high before these laws and I think they’ll remain high and even be higher.”

Bumper stickers are distributed at an anti-wolf protest at Bogert Park in Bozeman, Montana.&#xa0; (Photo: William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images)

While Montana’s overall wolf population didn’t nosedive, the new laws profoundly affected wolf populations near Yellowstone National Park.

Montana wildlife officials had previously imposed a hunting quota of one wolf in each of the two hunting units where most of the park’s wolves have historically gotten killed. After the legal changes, the state replaced the unit-based quotas with a region-wide target of 82 wolves.

That change hammered Yellowstone wolves. Hunters and trappers killed a total of 23 wolves on Yellowstone’s borders, reducing the park’s wolf population by 20% and eliminating one of its packs.

Montana’s wildlife commission voted 7-0 on Friday to keep the hunting season open until meeting the 82-wolf threshold, over the objections of Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cameron Sholly.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) also killed a Yellowstone wolf in February of last year, though that was before the legal changes and before the current hunting and trapping season began. Gianforte received a reprimand from a state agency he oversees for failing to complete a required course before doing so.

A combination of commercialized hunting and government poisoning campaigns to protect livestock eradicated gray wolves from the West by the early 20th century. Yellowstone National Park served as the main site of their reintroduction to the Northern Rockies in 1995.

The park does not permit hunting, and wolves have flourished there. Visitors hope to see them, and people have followed the wolves’ lives from afar through the animals’ biologist-assigned numbers.

Park officials called the wolf deaths “a significant setback for the species’ long-term viability and for wolf research” in a statement to The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • Gibson makes 44 saves, Anaheim Ducks down Ottawa Senators 2-1

    OTTAWA — Often you can point to a few different factors as to why a team wins or loses a hockey game. John Gibson was the difference Saturday, on both counts. Gibson made 44 saves as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1. The Ducks were outshot 45-20. “That’s what you need. Your best players have to be your best players, especially getting into the second half of the season and everyone is battling for spots and it’s as close as it is," said Ducks coach Geoff Ward. “Obviously, (Gibs

  • Goggia recovery on track in race to recover for Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — With the Beijing Olympics looming, Sofia Goggia’s recovery is on track but the Italian will likely have to wait until the end of the week to know whether she’ll be able to defend her downhill title. The Italian ski federation said that a check-up on Sunday showed signs of improvement to Goggia’s left knee, a week after Goggia crashed during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The federation added that Goggia can step up her work in the pool and gym, while continuing physical r

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Towns scores 31 in Wolves' win over Jazz; Ingles injured

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, and the Timberwolves routed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 126-106 on Sunday night. Towns caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 straight points as the Wolves pushed their four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter. McDaniels’ 22 points came on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from deep. Utah didn’t have much of an answer for T

  • NBA-best Suns rally for 10th straight win, top Spurs 115-110

    PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Mikal Bridges added a season-high 26 and the Phoenix Suns overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win their 10th straight game, beating the San Antonio Spurs 115-110 on Sunday night. The NBA-leading Suns became the first team in the league with 40 wins — against only nine losses. The victory also assured that coach Monty Williams and the rest of the coaching staff will lead Team LeBron in the All-Star Game next month. Booker hit back-to-

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey

    CALGARY — Linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey are staying put. The Calgary Stampeders re-signed both Thurman and Carey on Monday. The two players were eligible to become free agents Feb. 8. The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman had 62 tackles (one for a loss), a special-teams tackle, three sacks, and three forced fumbles while starting all 14 of Calgary's regular-season games. Thurman added five tackles, three special-teams tackles and an interception in Calgary's 33-30- overtime

  • Norwegian cross-country skier replaced due to COVID

    The pandemic continues to impact cross-country ski teams as they head to the Beijing Olympics, with a Norwegian skier replaced and a Swedish competitor testing positive upon arrival in China. The Norwegian women’s team replaced Anne Kjersti Kalvå with Ragnhild Haga after Kalvå tested positive for COVID-19. “We need to ensure enough athletes for the distances during the Games,” Gro Eide, a spokesman for the Ski Federation, told reporters. Heidi Weng had also tested positive, but Eide said her sit

  • AP source: Jags interviewing Bisaccia for coaching vacancy

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be starting their coaching search over. Or, at the very least, they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars were scheduled to interview former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a longtime NFL special teams coordinator wh

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that

  • P.E.I.'s Brandon Gormley says heading to the Olympics 'tops it all'

    P.E.I.'s Brandon Gormley says it will be a "huge honour" to play for Canada in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 29-year-old hockey defenceman has represented the country in international competitions before. But he said going to the Winter Games is just on another level. "Anytime you can put the Canadian jersey on, it's just so special," he said. "I've been fortunate to do it a number of times and it just never gets old. So, I mean, to do it on the Olympic stage definitely tops it all." Gormley, f

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • San Francisco commits major mistakes at the worst time

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For 6 3/4 games, the San Francisco 49ers had dominated the Los Angeles Rams. Then came the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship game, when everything unraveled. Coach Kyle Shanahan decided not to go it on fourth-and-2 in Rams territory, followed by a dropped interception by Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing a pick at the worst time. All of that led to San Francisco’s bid for a second Super Bowl trip in three years falling short in a 20-17 loss. The Niner

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Memories run deep as Canadian men return to San Pedro Sula for World Cup qualifier

    Memories of San Pedro Sula are hard to shake. For members of the Canadian men's team who were there Oct. 16, 2012, for a decisive World Cup qualifying game against Honduras, the 8-1 loss at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano is like an ugly, hard-to-remove tattoo. The lopsided defeat was doubly painful because the Canadians came into the game knowing they only needed a draw to make the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the first time since the leadup to France '98. "That was probably our bi

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Murray, Spurs spoil DeRozan's return, beat Bulls 131-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 12 assists and the Spurs beat the Chicago Bulls 131-122 in DeMar DeRozan's return to San Antonio on Friday night. DeRozan, who spent the previous three seasons with the Spurs, scored 32 points in his first game in San Antonio for the Bulls. Zach LaVine added 30 points and Nikola Vucevic had 18. Keldon Johnson added 23 points for San Antonio, which snapped a three-game home losing streak. Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Murray