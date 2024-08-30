Red Sox visit the Tigers to begin 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (69-65, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (68-67, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (8-9, 3.23 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (15-4, 2.58 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 193 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -135, Tigers +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Boston Red Sox to open a three-game series.

Detroit is 68-67 overall and 33-33 in home games. The Tigers are 33-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston is 69-65 overall and 38-27 on the road. The Red Sox have a 28-15 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colt Keith has 14 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 12-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 33 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs and 80 RBI while hitting .290 for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 13-for-35 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Red Sox: David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (finger), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lat), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (leg), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press