Red Sox TV analyst Remy says on Twitter he has cancer again

BOSTON (AP) -- Boston Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy says on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer again and will start treatment in two weeks.

The 64-year-old Remy is expected to speak with reporters before he works Monday's opener of Boston's two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Remy has been a popular Red Sox television analyst since 1988. He was a Boston infielder for seven seasons and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.

Remy was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2008.

''Still strong. Please see your doctor,'' he wrote on Twitter .