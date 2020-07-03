Red Sox turn Fenway Park suites into locker rooms to adhere to social distancing

The Boston Red Sox have provided a glimpse into what the life of a Major League Baseball player will look like in 2020.

As expected, it’s going to be strange.

Suites turned into private locker rooms? Throwing sessions on concourses?

It’s all very much a part of the Red Sox efforts to adhere to the extensive health and safety protocols required by MLB to play through a pandemic. Thanks to veteran pitcher Collin McHugh and infielder Michael Chavis, we’re getting a close up look at the unique setup.

It’s beginning to look a lot like BASEBALL... everyyyywherrreee you go! 🎶⚾️😍 pic.twitter.com/97lkj00leu — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) July 3, 2020

Can’t complain about the view.

The walk, on the other hand, is not as convenient.

As McHugh shared on his Instagram story, it’s quite a jaunt from street level to suite level. In between, there was a stop for a temperature check and to fill out a symptom-related questionnaire.

(Via Collin McHugh on Instagram)

The Red Sox aren’t the only ones being forced to get creative. All 30 teams have been tasked with figuring out the best procedures and setups that will allow the season to be played safely.

It’s just a little more awkward at a 108-year-old ballpark. Fenway Park is not as spacious as the common modern baseball stadium, but the Red Sox seem to have solved one of the its biggest challenges.

