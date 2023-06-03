Rob Refsnyder gets deal with Boston adding $2 million for 2024

BOSTON (AP) — Outfielder Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox agreed Saturday to a $2 million, one-year contract for the 2024 season, a deal that includes a club option for 2025.

“Lot of ups and downs in this game. I just sit here super humble, super grateful," he said before Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays. “I’ve had this game almost taken away from me a couple of times just based on performance.”

Refsnyder has a $1.2 million base salary for this year and the chance to earn $100,000 in performance bonuses. The new deal adds a $1.85 million salary for 2024 and a $2 million team option for 2025 with a $150,000 buyout.

His option price can escalate by $300,000 based on plate appearances in 2024: $25,000 each for 250 and 275, and $50,000 apiece for 300, 325, 350, 400 and 425.

Refsnyder can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses in 2024 for plate appearances: $25,000 each for 300, 325, 350 and 500.

He also can earn $150,000 in performance bonuses in 2025: for plate appearances: $25,000 apiece for 300, 325, 350, 400, 425 and 450.

The 32-year-old Refsnyder signed with the Red Sox as a minor league free agent on Dec. 1, 2021, and then re-signed as a major league free agent last Nov. 9.

“The body of work since he’s put on our uniform speaks for itself,” Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said. “Not everybody is able to show that consistency when the playing time isn’t consistent.”

Used mostly as a right-handed bat against left-handed starters, Refsnyder has a team-leading .408 on-base percentage with a .284 average and 17 RBIs in 33 games.

“Having a role is always nice and kind of knowing what the team expects out of you every day, it helps. I’m not going to lie,” he said. “When I was younger, I struggled with that. Being a platoon or a role player, I’ve had a lot of great veterans along the way that really helped me.”

Refsnyder started his career as a highly touted prospect with the New York Yankees and played his first game in Fenway Park on July 11, 2015.

He said he considered looking for another job in baseball, maybe a front-office role when he didn’t make the big-league roster for opening day in 2022.

He was also part of the Toronto, Tampa Bay, Texas and Minnesota organizations.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

Ken Powtak, The Associated Press